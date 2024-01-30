Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 118,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 174,927 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 1.8 %

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

