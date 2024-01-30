Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,838 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

