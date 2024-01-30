Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

