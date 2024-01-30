Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.70.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.