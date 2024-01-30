Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

