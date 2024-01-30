Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,792 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

