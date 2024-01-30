Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is VELA Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up approximately 2.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Graham worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $740.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $748.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.59. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

