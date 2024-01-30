Goodman Financial Corp Sells 3,440 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 3.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.07% of PTC worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in PTC by 51.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in PTC by 7.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.73. 346,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

