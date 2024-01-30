Goodman Financial Corp Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 3,062,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,740. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
