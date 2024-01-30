Goodman Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $88,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

TSN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 659,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

