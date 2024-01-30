Goodman Financial Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 772,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

