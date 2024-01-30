Goodman Financial Corp Grows Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.37% of ABM Industries worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 94,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,250. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.