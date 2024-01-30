Goodman Financial Corp Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

