Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Patterson Companies worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 408,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,275. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

