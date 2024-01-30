GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

