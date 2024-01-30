Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 293,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 492,938 shares.The stock last traded at $36.53 and had previously closed at $36.80.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

