Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 675 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

