Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,573 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.82% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

