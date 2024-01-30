Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,193 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 115,566 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.