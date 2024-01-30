Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

