Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $232,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

