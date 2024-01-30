Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $204,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $211.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.