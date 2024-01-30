Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $123,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 84.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

