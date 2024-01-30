Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

