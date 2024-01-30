Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 101 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

