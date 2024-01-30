Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 483,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 527,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

