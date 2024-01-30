Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637,981.68, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
