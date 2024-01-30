Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637,981.68, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

