Fusionist Price Hits $9.51 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Fusionist has a total market cap of $208.99 million and $42.68 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $9.51 or 0.00021865 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.61715412 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $35,687,738.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

