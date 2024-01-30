Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.88. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

