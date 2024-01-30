Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.45. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 97,281 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter worth $140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.