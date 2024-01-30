Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ FRGT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

