Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Visa makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.14. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $275.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

