Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,111 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WEX were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 313.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $22,115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $189.12.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

