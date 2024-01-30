Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,721 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,921,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,063,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,526,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.