Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $788,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

