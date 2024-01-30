Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 26,955 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Up 1.5 %

Delek US stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

