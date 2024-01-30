Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.14

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 22662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 54.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,410,000 after buying an additional 428,912 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.