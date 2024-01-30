Fortive (FTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FTV opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
