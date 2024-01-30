Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $383.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.98.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

