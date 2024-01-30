Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.