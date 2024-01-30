Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

