Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 39,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 142,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.5% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 14,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,444,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,294,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

