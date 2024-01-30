FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.45

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 1427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

