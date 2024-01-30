FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 57,343 shares.The stock last traded at $53.27 and had previously closed at $53.37.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13,508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

