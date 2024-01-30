Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

