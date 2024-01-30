FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

