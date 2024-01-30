First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Cut by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 861,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,728. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.