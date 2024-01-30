First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 889,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,156. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.