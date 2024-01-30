First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $13,314,000.

FDL stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

