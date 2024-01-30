First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 10.7% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,314,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 755,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,385. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

